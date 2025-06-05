Sindhi language must be promoted at national, international level: Rajasthan Assembly speaker

Jaipur, Jun 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Thursday said Sindhi language, its literature, and its culture should be promoted at national and international levels with efforts made at every step.

Devnani made the remark while addressing a meeting of the National Sindhi Language Development Council (NCSL) in Delhi.

According to the statement, Devnani praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contribution to getting international recognition for yoga.

He said serious efforts should be made to hold programmes at every level to promote the development of the Sindhi language, literature, and culture.

NCSL vice president Dr Mohan Manghnani felicitated Devnani at the event and thanked him for his role in changing the name of 'Foy' Sagar of Ajmer city to Varun Sagar. PTI AG VN VN