Singapore bound flight returns due to mid air technical snag

Chennai, Jan 10 (PTI) An Air India flight bound to Singapore from here on Friday returned to the city after pilots detected a technical snag mid-air, officials at the airport here said.

The pilots contacted the airport upon discovering the issue, to return to the city and the flight, with about 170 passengers later made a safe landing, they added.

Engineers were attending to the snag and the flight is expected to resume its journey later. There is no reaction from the airline. PTI CORR SA ADB

