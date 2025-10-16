Singapore police to meet Assam police team on Oct 21: Himanta on probe into Zubeen's death

Guwahati, Oct 16 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the Singapore police authorities will meet the Assam police team on October 21 as part of the ongoing probe into the death of singer Zubeen Garg in the island country last month.

He, however, did not mention whether the Assam police team will go to Singapore or not.

"Another step forward towards justice for our beloved Zubeen. The Singapore Police authorities will meet the Assam Police team led by Sri Munna Gupta, ADGP and Head of SIT, on 21st October," the chief minister posted on 'X'.

''Our collective resolve remains — Justice for Zubeen will prevail," Sarma said.

The chief minister on Wednesday had met Acting High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Alice Cheng, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi and urged them to extend full cooperation to the state police to take forward the investigations into the death of Zubeen Garg in the island nation. PTI DG DG BDC