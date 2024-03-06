Singapore SC judge Judith Prakash sits in Constitution bench

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Singapore Supreme Court's judge Judith Prakash on Wednesday sat in the Constitution bench that is examining whether the royalty collected by the Centre on mineral rights can be considered as tax, as held by a seven-judge bench in 1989.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, who is heading the nine-judge bench, said Justice Prakash will be a guest member in the bench.

"A few months back, Singapore Supreme Court Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon was with us. Now, we have Justice Judith Prakash amongst us. She has come here for the Delhi Arbitration Weekend, where she will be delivering the keynote address," the CJI said while welcoming Justice Prakash.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta extended his wishes and welcomed Justice Prakash. Senior advocate Harish Salve, who is appearing in the court in the royalty matter, said on behalf of the bar, he is extending a warm welcome to Justice Prakash.

"It will be my honour and privilege to address her, even though it will be on Indian constitutional law," Salve said.

The second edition of the Delhi Arbitration Weekend is being hosted from March 6 to 10. It is an event of the Delhi International Arbitration Centre. PTI MNL RC