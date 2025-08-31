Singareni to implement robust safety measures in mines: Official

Hyderabad, Aug 31 (PTI) Robust measures will be taken to enhance safety in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) mines, and valuable suggestions from trade unions will be considered, SCCL chairman and managing director N Balram said on Sunday.

Addressing officers of the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), representatives of recognised and other trade unions, and SCCL officials at the 49th Safety Tripartite Review Meeting, Balram said the company has already set an example in production, and it is equally the responsibility of all to shape SCCL into an accident-free enterprise, according to an official release.

Balram stressed that every worker’s life is precious and strict measures would be implemented to prevent accidents before they occur. He urged workers to strictly follow safety norms alongside management initiatives.

Expressing concern that most accidents occur due to “negligence and carelessness,” he emphasised that the management would never pressurise employees to work in unsafe conditions. He also advised workers to prioritise self-safety.

Balram assured that all facilities would be extended to women employees in the mines and that the company would take responsibility for their safety.

During the meeting, trade unions put forward several suggestions to improve mine safety, including the supply of quality helmets and boots, strengthening medical facilities, better canteen amenities, purchase of new machinery, modernisation, and recruitment of required manpower, the release added.

The meeting was presided over by DGMS director General Ujjwal Tah. PTI VVK SSK