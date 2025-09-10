Singer Aulakh demands loan waiver for small farmers; considering it, says Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Sep 10 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government was considering waiving the debt of small farmers after Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh made this demand during a video call.

Mann also thanked Aulakh for helping the flood-affected people in the state.

The chief minister is recuperating at a private hospital in Mohali where he was admitted last week after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate.

During the video call, Aulakh demanded that the chief minister waive the debt of small farmers. "My only request is that the debt of small farmers be waived," said Aulakh.

To this, Mann replied, "We are considering all this." Mann also spoke to Kapurthala-based Pritpal Singh Hanspal whose firm made boats to supplement relief efforts in Punjab, which is battling the worst deluge since 1988.

The chief minister said the exemplary work done by Aulakh and Hanspal in this hour of crisis is really laudable as both of them are serving the flood victims with missionary zeal.

He reiterated his commitment to bail out the people affected by floods.

Mann said people in large numbers are making contributions to the CM Relief Fund to help people in the flood-affected areas.

Profusely thanking the people who were coming forward to help the distressed people, he said it is the need of the hour to ensure that the needy people get timely help.

Every penny of people's contribution will give major relief to the people of the marooned areas in the state.

Such contributions will go a long way in providing timely and much-needed support to people combating nature's fury, he said.

"The generosity shown by the philanthropists will certainly provide a healing touch to the flood-ravaged areas of the state," he said.

Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades. The floods are a result of swollen rivers the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi along with seasonal rivulets caused by heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides, heavy rains in recent days in Punjab have also aggravated the flooding situation. PTI CHS KSS KSS