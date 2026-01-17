Singer B Praak gets death threat, caller demands Rs 10 crore

Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) An alleged member of the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi gang has demanded Rs 10 crore from singer and music composer B Praak, and threatened to "bury him" if he does not pay the money in a week, according to Mohali police.

The threat message was received on Punjabi singer and B Praak's friend Dilnoor's phone. Dilnoor then lodged a complaint with the Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police.

In his complaint, Dilnoor said he received two missed calls from an international number on January 5. He again received a call on January 6, but disconnected it. Later, he received a voice message.

"This is Arzoo Bishnoi speaking. Convey a message to B Praak that we want Rs 10 crore.

"You have one week. No matter which country you go to, if anyone associated with him is found, we will cause harm. Do not take it as a fake call. If (he) cooperates, it is fine; otherwise, tell him we will bury him in dirt," the caller said in the unverified audio message.

Based on Dilnoor's complaint, an FIR has been registered under sections 308 (4) (extortion) and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sohana police station, police said.

They said the matter is under investigation.

B Praak is associated with Punjabi and Hindi music industries. He started his career as a music producer and later debuted as a singer with the song "Mann Bharrya" in 2020.