Singer Chinmayi Sripaada complains of abusive remarks online; case booked

Hyderabad, Nov 6 (PTI) A case was registered by the Cyber Crime Police Station here after singer Chinmayi Sripaada appealed to Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar to initiate action against individuals who allegedly made abusive remarks at her during a discussion on a social media platform.

Sripaada tagged the Commissioner on Wednesday and wrote: "Respected @SajjanarVC Sir Please take cognisance of this. I am sick and tired of this everyday abuse and women deserve better in Telangana. If they don't like an opinion they can ignore and leave. I am happy to file a complaint and even if this case takes 15 years let law take its course. These men are basically saying my kids should die. Please help." Sajjanar directed the Cyber Crime Police to inquire into it.

The Cyber Crimes wing of Hyderabad Police in a post on 'X', on Thursday said: "Dear @Chinmayi, we've noted your concern and are looking into it." A case was registered, a police official said. Further investigation is on. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH