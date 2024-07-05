Singer Hemlata's son assaulted by tenant, two others in Oshiwara

Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) Renowned singer Hemlata's son Aditya Bali was allegedly assaulted on Friday by his tenant and two others in Oshiwara in the western part of the metropolis, a Mumbai police official said.

The incident occurred in the evening when Bali, an actor, went to his shop which he had rented to one Shankar Sharma, the official said.

"He had gone to the shop to remove an internet router. Sharma allegedly violated the rental agreement, due to which an argument ensued between him and Bali. After he was assaulted, Bali approached Oshiwara police with a complaint against Sharma and two others," the official informed.

A non-cognisable (NC) case has been registered on Bali's complaint and further probe is underway, the Oshiwara police station official added. PTI DC BNM