Singer M G Sreekumar fined Rs 25,000 for dumping waste in Kochi backwaters

Kochi, Apr 3 (PTI) A local body near here has slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 against noted playback singer M G Sreekumar for allegedly dumping waste into the Kochi backwaters.

The Mulavukad Grama Panchayat issued a notice directing the singer to pay the fine within 15 days, the authorities said on Thursday.

The notice was issued after a tourist captured a video on their mobile phone showing a garbage bag being thrown into the Kochi backwaters from the singer's house located in Mulavukad panchayat area, panchayat sources said.

According to the sources, a few days ago, this video was posted on social media, tagging Local Self Government Minister M B Rajesh.

In response, the minister stated that complaints regarding public littering, supported by evidence, could be submitted to the government’s WhatsApp number (94467 00800) for action.

After receiving the complaint, the local body’s control room directed the panchayat authorities to inspect the site the same day and confirm the incident, panchayat sources added.

Subsequently, a notice directing to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 was issued under the relevant sections of the Panchayat Raj Act, the sources said.

"After considering the response from the singer, the panchayat will initiate further action if required," said a top panchayat functionary.

However, the singer has not responded to the issue so far.