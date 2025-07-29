Singer Malini Awasthi to present monsoon melodies at musical evening

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Noted singer Malini Awasthi will bring alive the emotional and cultural spirit of monsoon to connect the younger generation with India's oral storytelling traditions, folk arts, and seasonal wisdom.

"Sawan - A Celebration of Rain", by Awasthi's folk-dedicated organisation Sonchiraiya, will pay tribute to India's monsoon traditions through music, memory, and cultural revival at Kamani Auditorium here on July 31.

The musical evening, which invites Delhiites to immerse themselves in the sights, sounds, and sentiments of the monsoon, will feature age-old melodies that have echoed across generations and geographies -- including kajri, jhoola, malhar, thumri, and ghazals -- that celebrate rain, romance, devotion, and longing.

"At its core, Sawan is a celebration of India’s intangible cultural heritage. As the pace of modern life accelerates and digital culture distances us from tradition, this concert serves as a meaningful reminder of who we are and where we come from," the organisers said.

The musical event also aims to "reignite the bond" between India's youth and its folk traditions, seasonal wisdom, and oral storytelling.

"In a time marked by rapid urbanization, climate crisis, and cultural dilution, Sawan stands as a timely artistic intervention...Sawan seeks to reignite that bond-reminding us that folk music is not nostalgia, but a living, breathing reflection of who we are," they said.

Awasthi, who is deeply rooted in the musical heritage of Awadh and Banaras, is known for blending storytelling with songs and putting into spotlight India's folk music traditions.

"Sawan is not merely a season — it is an emotion, a living memory that stirs something deep within us. From Radha's eternal yearning to a new bride's silent wait, from the peasant's joy to the rhythm of falling rain on parched earth—folk music becomes the voice of these timeless experiences. It is my honour to bring the essence of this sacred season alive for the audiences of Delhi through the soul-stirring traditions of Kajri, Jhoola, Thumri, and Malhar," Awasthi said in a statement.