Monali Thakur recovering in Mumbai after falling ill during stage show in Bengal

Kolkata: Popular Bollywood singer Monali Thakur, who fell ill during a live performance at Dinhata Festival in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on January 21, is now stable and recovering in Mumbai, a source close to her said on Thursday.

Monali felt unwell during her performance, forcing her to stop while singing but didn't need hospitalisation, the source clarified.

She apologised to the audience before halting the show, saying, "I am not feeling well now. But as I promised the organisers, I came and performed for as long as I could. You have been so supportive and energetic. I am sorry." Monali was taken to a hospital but not admitted there and returned to Mumbai on January 22. She is now "absolutely okay," according to the source.

In a statement, Monali said, "I truly appreciate all the love and concern but I want to make it clear that I am not dealing with any breathing issue and I was not admitted to any hospital." "I was feeling unwell recently due to not getting enough time to recover from a viral infection/flu causing it to relapse and cause a slightly severe sinus and migraine discomfort and pain in flights. That's all there is to it," she said in the statement on Thursday evening.

"I am now back in Mumbai, getting treatment, resting and recovering. I will be absolutely fine in no time," she asserted.

This incident comes after the tragic death of singer KK on May 31, 2022, following a live performance in Kolkata. KK had complained of uneasiness after the show and was declared dead upon arrival at a hospital.