Lucknow, Jan 3 (PTI) Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore on Saturday reached the Hazratganj police station here for questioning in connection with her comments on the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said.

Rathore was summoned by the investigating officer to record her statement as part of the ongoing probe, police said. She arrived at the police station accompanied by her husband.

The development comes after the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court rejected Rathore's anticipatory bail plea in a case related to here comments on social media that were alleged to be baseless, anti-religious and anti-national.

The comments allegedly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party in connection with the killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The FIR against Rathore was registered at Hazratganj police station on April 27.

Explaining the delay in her appearance, her husband told reporters that they had received the first notice from the Hazratganj police around 15 days ago. "Neha was asked to appear, but her health was not good at that time. We informed the police and requested some time, assuring them that we would come later," he said.

He added that a second notice was subsequently pasted at their residence, asking them to appear before the investigator within three days. "So we decided to come today," he said.

Rumours of Rathore's arrest began circulating on social media, but senior police officials denied any such development.

"She was summoned for questioning regarding the case by the investigating officer. She has come to record her statement, which is a routine exercise," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Hazratganj) Vikas Kumar Jaiswal.