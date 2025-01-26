Singer Sharda Sinha's Padma Vibhushan: A historic achievement, says son Anshuman

Patna, Jan 26 (PTI) Anshuman Sinha, son of legendary folk singer Sharda Sinha, on Sunday described the conferment of Padma Vibhushan on his mother as a historic achievement that has brought immense glory to Bihar.

"It is perhaps the first instance of a folk singer receiving all three Padma awards—Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and now Padma Vibhushan—for her contribution to folk music," he said.

Talking to PTI, Anshuman said, "This award has certainly brought glory to Bihar and the state's folk music and culture. My mother was known for her pioneering efforts in popularising folk songs in Bhojpuri, Maithili and Bajjika. Recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, she has now been accorded with Padma Vibhushan for her contribution in arts".

Popularly called 'Bihar Kokila', Sharda Sinha was known for her melodious rendition of 'Chhath' and folk songs such as 'Kartik Maas Ijoriya', 'Suraj Bhaile Bihaan' and Bollywood hits 'Taar Bijli' and 'Babul'. She lost her battle with cancer in November last year at the age of 72.

Former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi was posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan. Modi, who spent nearly five decades in politics, was lauded for his contributions to Bihar’s political landscape.

"Modi ji had spent nearly five decades in politics and held the rare distinction of getting elected to both Houses of the state legislature and Parliament. He will always be remembered for his contribution to Bihar politics. He was an inspiration for us and he will always remain an inspiration for the coming generation," Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said.

Another Padma awardee from the state is Acharya Kishore Kunal. An IPS officer-turned-socio-religious activist, Kunal was posthumously awarded Padma Shri. He was the founder secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust in Patna.

Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary wrote on X, "Padma Shri to revered Acharya Kishore Kunal ji is a true tribute to a great personality who dedicated his entire life to the service of society and humanity. He made his valuable contribution for the upliftment of the marginalized people in the society. His contribution in the field of medicine is unforgettable. His tireless struggle and contribution will always be remembered. Awarding him with Padma Shri is also a tribute to our inclusive society and Indian values of sensitivity".

Choudhary's daughter Shambhavi is married to Kunal's son and is the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)'s Lok Sabha MP from Samastipur.

Others who were awarded the Padma Shri from the state were Nirmala Devi, Bhim Singh Bhavesh, Hemant Kumar and Vijay Nityanand Surishwar Ji Maharaj.

Bhavesh, affectionately known as 'Musahar Ki Messiah,' expressed gratitude for the recognition, saying, "I’m thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for selecting me for this prestigious award. I have worked tirelessly for the uplift of the Musahar community, and this recognition will encourage others to continue this vital work." Nirmala Devi, who has spent decades reviving Sujani embroidery, also celebrated the honour. "It’s a moment of great pride for me. This art form, which I learned from my mother, has now become globally recognised, and I’m proud to have helped train others in this traditional craft." As the founder of Bhusra Mahila Vikas Samiti, she has trained more than 1,000 women in Sujani embroidery, enabling them with livelihood. PTI PKD MNB