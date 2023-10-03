Singer Shubha Mudgal, percussionist Bickram Ghosh to perform at Natya Tarangini's 'Parampara Series'

New Delhi: Indian classical vocalist Shubha Mudgal and tabla player Bickram Ghosh will be among the artistes to perform at the 27th edition of Parampara Series.

Organised by Kuchipudi couple Raja and Radha Reddy's Natya Tarangini institute, the festival of dance and music will be held at Natya Tarangini Performing Art Centre here from October 6-8.

This year's edition of Parampara series will focus on preserving Indian art and culture through the curation of classical vocals, instruments, and a number of Indian dance styles, including contemporary, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, and Odissi.

"Natya Tarangini is dedicated to our Bharatiya Culture and heritage, particularly its sangeetam and Natyam, which provides a unified forum and gives universal enlightenment. It is followed with reverence all over the world, it is an ideal path for the world, and to keep alive our cultural heritage, we arrange the Parampara festival to show the greatness of our Bharat for our future generations," Reddy said in a statement.

The festival will open with a performance by the queen of Khayal and Thumri, Shubha Mudgal, who will be followed by "Hampi Vaibhavam", an amalgamation of four Indian classical dance styles -- Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, Odissi, and Mohiniyattam -- by Raja Radha Reddy Repertory.

On the second day, Hindustani vocalists of the 'Bandish Bandits' fame Fareed Hasan Khan and Mehboob Hussain Khan will carry the legacy of the Delhi Gharana. Contemporary dance artiste Santosh Nair will present his groupd Sadhya's production, "Game of Dance".

The dance and music festival will culminate with a performance by Bickram Ghosh's percussion ensemble, 'Rhythm Scape', and a theatrical presentation of Bharatanatyam by Vaibhav Arekar.

The festival series has previously been attended by some of the most renowned national and international artistes, including the Moscow Classical Ballet, flamenco dancer Jose Porcel, flautist Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia, singer Kishori Amonkar, Odissi dancer Kelucharan Mohapatra, and Kathak doyen Birju Maharaj.