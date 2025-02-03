Singer Sonu Nigam calls on President Murmu; performs at Rashtrapati Bhavan theatre

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Renowned singer Sonu Nigam on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu and later gave a musical performance at a theatre inside the President's estate.

The president also witnessed the performance by the acclaimed singer.

"Popular singer and music director Shri Sonu Nigam called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Later, he performed in the newly inaugurated Open Air Theatre in the President's Estate on the occasion of Rashtrapati Bhavan Diwas," the president's office said in the post on X and shared pictures of the meeting and the performance. PTI AKV RHL