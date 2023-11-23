Singers Aastha Gill, Varun Jain to perform in capital tomorrow

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Singers Aastha Gill and Varun Jain will perform their chart-topping hits here in the national capital on Friday.

A celebration of rhythm and melody, the event will see the celebrated singers belt out their hit numbers in front of their fans at ibis Aerocity, New Delhi, starting 6 pm.

"Music is a universal language, and events like these that showcase global sounds and rhythms are what make the ibis Music initiative so special. It's a unique opportunity to connect with diverse audiences and celebrate the magic of music. Get ready for a night of unforgettable melodies and a truly global musical experience," said Gill, known for tracks such as "DJ Wale Babu" and "Kamariya".

Besides Gill, "Tere Vaaste" fame singer Varun Jain and Belgian singer-songwriter Dina Boshra will also be performing at the much sought-after event.

According to Jain, the fusion of different sounds and the vibrant atmosphere will make the event a "memorable experience for both artists and the audience".

"I can't wait to share the stage with other talented musicians and deliver a performance that adds to the rich tapestry of the ibis Music Global Tour. It's an honor to be a part of this musical celebration," said Jain, recently out with another romantic song, "Ishqa".

To elevate the sensory experience and complement their musical journey, the visitors during the event will also be treated with delectable delights and premium beverages. PTI MG MAH MAH