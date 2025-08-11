Singers Karan Aujla, Honey Singh feel 'sorry' for 'objectionable' songs: Punjab women's panel

Chandigarh, Aug 11 (PTI) Punjab State Commission for Women Chairperson Raj Lali Gill on Monday said singers Karan Aujla and Yo Yo Honey Singh have felt "sorry" for the alleged use of "objectionable language" against women in their songs.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the "objectionable language" used against women allegedly by Aujla in his song 'MF Gabru' and Honey Singh in 'Millionaire', the state women's panel on August 7 had asked the state police to inquire into the matter and submit a report in this regard.

Gill said that both the singers, who are abroad at present, will visit the women's panel office within the next 15 days.

In letters to the Punjab police chief, the Commission also asked the singers to be present at its office on August 11.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Gill said she personally spoke to Aujla and Honey Singh who were abroad for some work.

"They promised me that they will come and meet me," she said.

"They also feel very sorry about it," she added.

Gill said Assistant Inspector General of Police Yadvinder Singh Sandhu contacted the offices of both the singers and their lawyers who will submit their written explanation in the next two to three days.

She asserted that songs using "objectionable language" will not be tolerated.

She stressed that there should be some laws against the use of objectionable language in songs.

The Commission had earlier said that in exercise of its powers under Section 12 of the Punjab State Commission for Women Act, 2001, it may take suo motu cognisance of matters relating to violation of the rights, dignity and safety of women.