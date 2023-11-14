Singers Ne-Yo, Ronan Keating to perform in Meghalaya's Cherry Blossom Festival

Shillong, Nov 14 (PTI) Meghalaya's Cherry Blossom Festival, which will feature American R&B singer Ne-Yo and former Boyzone vocalist Ronan Keating, is likely to attract over 1 lakh visitors, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said on Tuesday.

The three-day festival celebrating the bounty pink flowering cherry blossom trees will kick off on November 18.

"We are expecting a footfall of 30,000 visitors per day, which means that by the end of the event we would have one lakh visitors," Lyngdoh said.

He said, "Ninety per cent of visitors are expected to be tourists from outside, both domestic as well as international travellers." The festival will be held at the RBDSA Sports Complex in Madan Kurkalang in Ri-Bhoi district.

"The Cherry Blossom Festival is a celebration of culture, art and music and this year's edition is having an unforgettable medley of pop stars and DJs", the minister said.

Apart from Ne-Yo and Keating, other artistes include Sanam, Hybrid Theory, SURL, Kenny Musik, 4th Element, The Band Phantasm, DBRYN, Gwyneth, Dalariti, CYCO, Aminio, Dr Legend and Chevinia.

American singer Ne-Yo will perform on November 18 while MTV Asia awardee Meba Ofilia, Pink Panda, Snow White, Rahul Rajkhowa, Street Stories, Banjop, Empirical Tribe, Tenny, Zethan, Ricaa Stella, Banker Kharkongor will perform on the second day.

Keating will perform on the last day along with Jonas Blue and local artistes Lou Majaw, Blue Temptation, Da Minot, Nokpante, Rhem, Favian, Wanjop Sohkhlet, Banrap, Youngg Nate, Meban, Lamphrang and Toshan. PTI JOP MNB