Singhar flags privacy, security concerns in MP's smart metre project

Bhopal, Oct 6 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar on Monday termed smart electricity meters being installed in the state as "spy meters", alleging that every citizen is being monitored and every home spied on as the company involved in the project has links with Pakistan, a charge denied by the BJP government.

Speaking to reporters, Singhar alleged that there were serious security and confidentiality concerns, and misuse of funds regarding the smart meter project in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress leader highlighted administrative decisions, contracts, the companies' foreign connections, and technical risks, and demanded transparency and accountability from the government and DISCOMs on the issue.

Singhar said that the Central government's programme to install smart metres across the country is underway on a war footing.

"We, the opposition, demand from the state and Central governments that all contracts, data security, and foreign links be thoroughly investigated, ensuring no compromises are made on public interests or Constitutional rights," he said.

The matter is not merely about metre installation or an increase in bill amounts, but it concerns privacy, economic, and strategic security at the state and national levels, he claimed.

"Why was Alfanar (a Saudi Arabia-based company) first disqualified, then awarded major sensitive contracts? Why was there no transparency regarding Pakistan-linked personnel, MoUs, and foreign manpower in the Alfanar-Esyasoft work?" he questioned.

He further claimed that only 18 per cent of smart meters have been installed in Madhya Pradesh so far, and complaints regarding increased electricity bills, privacy, and security concerns have increased rapidly against it.

Reacting to Singhar's allegations, State Energy Minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar said that for the BJP, the nation is supreme and it has never compromised on it nor will it allow anyone to do so. PTI MAS ARU