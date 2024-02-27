Singhvi blames 'unethical' tactics of BJP for his RS poll defeat

Shimla, Feb 27 (PTI) Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the Congress candidate who was defeated in the Rajya Sabha poll in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, criticised the BJP for introducing a "new culture" in politics and said the fact that the saffron party fielded a nominee against a party that has 40 members compared to its 25 clearly shows that it wants to win elections by hook or crook and more by crook.

Advertisment

Addressing reporters here, Singhvi said if this is the "new India" culture, he would rather like to be a part of the old India and it is unfortunate that such tactics have been used in Himachal Pradesh, where such culture was hitherto unknown.

Singhvi said in spite of all its efforts, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could get 34 votes, same as the number of votes secured by him. "But this election has taught me a lesson that how people can change their principles and ideologies overnight," he added.

"All the nine MLAs who cross-voted had dinner with us on Monday night and three of them also had breakfast with us in the morning. But they voted against me," Singhvi said, adding that these legislators chose "namakharami" instead of "namakhalali" (treachery over loyalty).

Advertisment

"Normally, in a draw of lots, the name that is taken out is that of the winner but under the strange rule of the Election Commission, which I came to know about only on Tuesday, the name of the candidate taken out, which was mine, lost," the Congress leader said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu slammed the BJP and said the six Congress MLAs who cross-voted in the election to the Upper House of Parliament had emerged victorious in the Assembly polls contesting against the saffron party and their shift is not due to principles or policies, "but for other reasons that you know better".

Sukhu ended the press conference with the couplet -- "palat ke aunga shakhon mein khushbu lekar, fiza ke jad hoon mein, mausam zara badalne do (I will be back with fragrance, let the season change)".

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajiv Bindal congratulated Harsh Mahajan, his party's newly-elected Rajya Sabha member from the hill state, and said his victory has boosted the morale of the party workers.

In a press statement issued here, Bindal said for the first time in the history of the state, the candidates of two parties secured 34 votes each and the decisive vote was cast through a draw of lots.

Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur said the state would benefit from Mahajan's experience and asked Sukhu to resign on moral grounds.

Mahajan was declared the winner through a draw of lots after both the candidates were tied, securing 34 votes each. PTI BPL RC