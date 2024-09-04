Singhvi, Kiran Choudhary among others take oath as RS members

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Congress' Abhishek Singhvi and BJP's Kiran Choudhry were among those who took oath as Rajya Sabha members on Wednesday.

They had won the recently held bypolls to the Upper House.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar administered them oath at Parliament House, according to his office.

Others who took oath included Rameswar Teli (BJP), Union minister George Kurian and Dhairyashil Mohan Patil (BJP).

Bypolls were announced on 12 seats that fell vacant as the sitting members, including Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal and Jyotiraditya Scindia, were elected to Lok Sabha recently. PTI NAB NAB KSS KSS