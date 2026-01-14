Single candidate in fray from two different parties? AIMIM leader seeks clarity from SEC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 14 (PTI) AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel has said a candidate is contesting the local polls in two civic wards from different political parties and appealed to the State Election Commission to clarify.
Polling for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar municipal corporation will be held on January 15, along with 28 other civic bodies across Maharashtra.
In an X post, the former MP stated that a candidate is contesting on Congress ticket in one civic ward and on Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi ticket from another ward.
"We have approached lawyers, but we didn't get any clarity over the issue. While filing the candidature, it is clearly mentioned in the AB form that the person filing the form is a member of a particular political party," Jaleel he told PTI.
He said, while contesting an election from two constituencies is a regular practice, a candidate in the fray from two parties is intriguing. PTI AW NSK