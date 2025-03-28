Single male govt employees in Assam to get child care leave

Guwahati, Mar 27 (PTI) The Assam Cabinet approved an amendment to the Child Care Leave (CCL) rules, allowing single male state government employees who are widowers or divorcees with custody of up to two kids to take leave for up to two years, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

The rules will be amended to improve child care, allowing both women and single male government employees with custody of up to two children (until the age of 18) or specially abled kids of any age to take leave for up to two years, the CM told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet approved implementation of additional support price of Rs 250 per quintal for paddy and Rs 500 per quintal for mustard, he said.

It also gave its nod a new medical college and hospital in Darrang, which will be built at a cost of Rs 572 crore, having 430 beds and an annual intake of 100 MBBS students.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved a BSc nursing school and GNM school along with the medical college project, he added.

The Cabinet also okayed renaming the 'Science, Technology and Climate Change Department' as the 'Science and Technology Department' and the 'Environment and Forest Department' as the 'Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department,' declaring it as the nodal department for climate change-related activities, he said.

The cabinet has approved extension of tax exemption given to the tea industry from payment of cess on green leaf tea for a further period of two years from January 1, 2025, Sarma said.

The council of ministers also approved the draft notification to exempt payment of Professional Tax up to the salary of Rs 15,000 for the financial year 2025-26, he added.

The extension of the validity period of licenses for all fair price shops in the state has been approved, extending them up to June 30, 2026.

The cabinet has approved in-principle the initiation of the process for reorganisation of health blocks in tandem with co-districts and legislative assembly constituencies, he said.

The Cabinet approved the amendments to the Assam Panchayat (Financial) Rules, 2002 pertaining to the settlement of markets, fisheries, ponds etc , the Chief Minister added. PTI DG DG MNB