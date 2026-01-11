Single-point security check launched between Namo Bharat, Delhi Metro at New Ashok Nagar

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Commuters interchanging between Namo Bharat and the Delhi Metro at New Ashok Nagar will now have to undergo security screening only once, following the operationalisation of a single-point security check aimed at making urban travel faster and more convenient.

According to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the facility has been introduced for passengers interchanging between the New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat station and the adjoining New Ashok Nagar Metro station on the Blue Line.

The arrangement has been enabled through an operational interchange footbridge connecting the two stations and the creation of a new security checkpoint at Gate No. 2 of the Metro station, the NCRTC said on Sunday.

According to the NCRTC, commuters travelling from the Delhi Metro to Namo Bharat towards Meerut will no longer be frisked after alighting at the Namo Bharat station.

The Namo Bharat passengers heading towards Noida via the Delhi Metro will also be exempted from a second security check.

According to the NCRTC, the elimination of repeated screening will significantly reduce overall travel time for daily commuters.

By making interchanges quicker and hassle-free, the corporation posited that the initiative will support the high-speed advantage of Namo Bharat, which connects Delhi and Meerut in under an hour.

A dedicated footbridge has also been operationalised at the Ghaziabad Namo Bharat station, providing a direct connection to the Delhi Metro's Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda station, NCRTC said.

The NCRTC said travelators will be installed on the footbridge in the future, given the station's location in a densely populated area with high daily footfall.

The initiative is part of its broader efforts to provide seamless end-to-end travel, noting that integrated QR ticketing with the Delhi Metro has already been introduced to allow ticket booking through the mobile applications of either system, it added.