Single window system, district enforcement cells to strengthen real estate regulation in J-K

Jammu, Dec 10 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Real Estate Regulatory Authority (JKRERA) has proposed the establishment of a single window system for integrated approvals and registrations, and the constitution of district-level enforcement cells to strengthen monitoring and enforcement of violations across the Union Territory.

RERA came into force in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, while its operations began in January 2024 to regulate and promote the real estate sector, ensure transparency in projects, protect the interests of consumers and establish an adjudicating mechanism for speedy dispute redressal.

"To address multifarious challenges, JKRERA on Monday proposed clearer delineation of approval authorities in rural areas, the establishment of a Single Window System for integrated approvals and registrations, and the constitution of district-level enforcement cells under the Deputy Commissioners to strengthen monitoring, reporting and enforcement of RERA violations," a senior official said.

These measures, the Authority said, would ensure transparent, regulated and planned development of the real estate sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Authority is battling grassroots-level issues related to approvals among various organisations, with non-compliance of the Act leading to haphazard development, often without basic facilities and statutory safeguards mandated under law, the officer said.

Officials pointed out that challenges faced by the Authority include a lack of clarity regarding layout approvals for colonies in rural areas, delays due to multiple departmental clearances, and the need for improved inter-departmental coordination.

Chairperson JKRERA Satish Chandra said the Authority has jurisdiction over all residential and commercial real estate projects in the Union Territory, including plotted developments exceeding 500 square metres or eight apartments, as prescribed under Section 3 of the Act.

He said registration of eligible real estate projects and agents with JKRERA is mandatory, and no promoter is permitted to advertise, market or sell any project without obtaining registration.

The Act, he added, safeguards the rights of homebuyers and mandates developers to provide requisite infrastructure and facilities to curb unplanned and substandard development.

Authority officials said any aggrieved person, including allottees, promoters and agents, can file complaints under Section 31 of the Act through both online and offline modes.

"JKRERA is empowered to conduct inquiries and recover penalties as arrears of land revenue in cases of non-compliance," they said.

The Act provides for stringent penalties, including fines of up to 10 per cent of the project cost and imprisonment for promoters for violations such as non-registration of projects and failure to comply with the orders of the Authority or the Appellate Tribunal.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo had earlier underscored the importance of strengthening enforcement mechanisms to ensure transparency, accountability and protection of homebuyers' interests in the real estate sector across the UT.

He called upon the divisional and district administrations to extend all necessary assistance for the effective implementation of the Act in both municipal and rural areas.

The Jammu and Kashmir housing and urban development department has also directed all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, and managing directors of public sector undertakings and corporations to register all new and ongoing real estate projects with RERA before commencement of any work. PTI AB APL APL