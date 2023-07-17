Sinister forces out to tarnish India's democracy: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said "sinister forces with pernicious designs" are out to tarnish India's constitutional democracy.

Advertisment

Addressing Indian Foreign Service (IFS) probationers, he urged them to be innovative and think out-of-the-box while serving the country and neutralise such attempts.

"The future of the country is very bright because of the rich human resource we have. You represent it, you exemplify it, you have proved it," he said.

He also said India has today become a preferred investment destination and a beacon of hope.