Sinister forces out to tarnish India's democracy, you'll have to create antidote: Vice prez to IFS probationers

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said "sinister forces with pernicious designs" are out to tarnish India's constitutional democracy and asked Indian Foreign Service probationers to think out-of-the-box and neutralise such attempts.

Addressing the probationers, he urged them to be innovative while serving the country.

"The future of the country is very bright because of the rich human resource we have. You represent it, you exemplify it, you have proved it," he said.

he also touched upon the issue of India not being granted the permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), saying one-sixth of humanity has been kept away from decision-making bodies of the world.

"We have withstood India not being a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for long. But that has to take place," he said.

He said India has today become a preferred investment destination and a beacon of hope. Any suggestion coming from the Indian government is taken seriously by the most powerful nations, he observed.

Dhankhar said "sinister forces with pernicious designs" are out to tarnish, taint and run down India's constitutional democracy and asked the young officers to engage in sharp dissemination of information. "You will have to (create an) antidote and neutralise these forces," the vice president asserted.

The strength of democracy lies in the transition of power, he noted, adding in India the transition of power is through only one means that is electoral process and through the power of ballot.

He expressed happiness that some of the probationers left the private sector to join the IFS to serve the nation.

He said while their salaries could be less than what they would have been getting in the private sector, they will have the satisfaction of working as the foot soldiers and brand ambassadors of India on foreign soils. PTI NAB NAB TIR TIR