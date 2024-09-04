Sinister plot by state govt to transfer salt pan land to Adani group: Mumbai Congress chief

Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday accused the Maharashtra government of hatching a "sinister plot" to hand over 1,500 acres of eco-sensitive salt pan land in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to Adani group under the guise of the Dharavi slum redevelopment.

She alleged the usurping of land belonging to the people of Mumbai was the sole agenda of the business conglomerate.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is a joint venture between the Adani Group and the state government for the construction of residential and commercial units.

"The state government has come up with a sinister plot to hand over 1,500 acres of ecologically sensitive salt pan land in MMR to Adani group under the guise of the Dharavi redevelopment project," Gaikwad alleged after visiting Kanjurmarg area and holding discussions with officials.

The "corrupt" government can go to any extent to ensure the business house is benefited, she alleged.

Gaikwad demanded the rehabilitation of all residents of Dharavi slum irrespective of the eligibility criterion.

"Mumbai's future is not for sale. Salt pan land reclamation can potentially threaten floods," she added. PTI MR NSK