Sion Hospital's breastmilk bank helps more than 10,000 newborns in 5 years

Mumbai: More than 43,000 women have donated breastmilk to civic-run Sion Hospital, home to Asia's first breastmilk bank, in the last five years, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said.

The donations from 43,412 lactating mothers have helped 10,523 newborns, according to the data released by the civic body during the National Breastfeeding Month in August.

Breast milk donations play a crucial role in bringing down mortality rates among low-weight premature and at-risk newborns.

Talking to PTI, Dr Mohan Joshi, dean of Sion Hospital, said, "The milk bank was started in 1989 by Armida Fernandes, and it received donations of Rs 1 lakh from Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company Limited when Ajit Kerkar was its chairman. It's the first breastmilk bank in Asia." He said mother's milk is special because it contains haemoglobin and vital vitamins essential for a newborn's growth and development.

The donations at the breastmilk bank have supported infants with low birth weight and insufficient growth and babies of women who are unable to breastfeed due to postnatal complications.

The hospital is now helping medical establishments in western India to set up similar milk banks.

Dr Swati Manerkar, head of the neonatology department, said, "The objective of the milk bank is to ensure that no infant dies due to scarcity of breastmilk. We take all safety precautions while procuring milk from donors. We approach lactating mothers who can give their milk once they have fed their babies." The milk is then processed in the pasteurisation area, and once cleared, it is stored at -40 degrees Celsius, she said.

Dr Manerkar said milk is given when prescribed by doctors.

"The milk bank helps around 2,000 to 2,500 newborns each year, she said.