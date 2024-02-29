Sion ROB dismantling postponed due to HSC-SSC exams: Central Railway

Mumbai, Feb 29 (PTI) Central Railway on Thursday said it was postponing the dismantling work of the British-era Sion bridge in central Mumbai due to ongoing and approaching HSC and SSC exams.

Advertisment

The date of commencement of dismantling the old road overbridge (ROB) will be notified later, it said in a release.

"The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), Mumbai Police, Traffic Department, and Central Railway decided to postpone the dismantling of the ROB after discussions," the release added.

The ROB between Matunga and Sion railway stations on CR's network, which is a vital east-west connector of the metropolis, will be dismantled and rebuilt, officials said.

The work to dismantle the ROB was postponed earlier this year as well.

Over the past few years, CR has dismantled British-era ROBs at Sandhurst Road and Carnac Bunder in the south of the metropolis for reconstruction. PTI KK BNM