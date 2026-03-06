SIPCOT Industrial Park to come up at an outlay of Rs 300 cr in Tenkasi district: Udhayanidhi

Tenkasi, (Tamil Nadu), Mar 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday said that steps are being taken to set up a SIPCOT Industrial Park at an outlay of Rs 300 crore in the district.

He also said that conversion of the Alangulam-Tenkasi two lane into a four lane at a cost of Rs 255 crore is also under way in the region.

Listing out some of the new projects being undertaken by the government, he said a playground at a cost of Rs 15 crore has been established in the district.

"Because of such progressive schemes taken by the DMK government, Tamil Nadu stands as number one state in India with a growth rate of 11.19 per cent," he said at a government function.

Claiming that the Self-Help Groups were set up during the DMK regime by the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, he said, by availing bank credit linkages, women have become large-scale entrepreneurs and provide jobs to others.

"This Dravidian Model government works to ensure everything reaches everyone. Our Chief Minister (M K Stalin) is the only leader who stays on the field with the people, working tirelessly every day. In the upcoming Dravidian Model Part II, he will implement even more schemes for you (women). I request you all to stand by him and continue to support this government," he said. PTI VIJ KH