SIPCOT industrial park will be set up on 800 acres land in Cheyyur: TN CM

Chennai, Mar 11 (PTI) A new SIPCOT industrial park will be set up in Cheyyur on 800 acres land to further promote industrial development in Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday.

Chengalpattu was one of the leading industrial districts in the state and the new initiative would further bolster the industrial growth, the chief minister said while speaking at a government function held in suburban Chengalpattu where he inaugurated 47 completed projects worth Rs 280.38 crore.

He laid foundation stones for five new projects valued at Rs 497.6 crore and provided government welfare assistance worth Rs 508.3 crore to 50,606 beneficiaries on the occasion.

Further, Stalin inaugurated a scheme of issuing land pattas to 25,965 people living in urban areas. A total of 13,966 people were granted pattas today.

Earlier, the chief minister walked from Thirukkazhukundram to the venue and accepted the enthusiastic reception accorded by women, students and others. He stopped in between to interact with them and received petitions from the members of the public. PTI JSP KH