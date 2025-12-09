New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday took serious note of BLOs and other officials engaged in SIR 2.0 being "threatened" in West Bengal and other states, and asked the Election Commission to bring such instances to its notice or "it will cause anarchy".

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi asked the poll panel to take serious notice of the lack of cooperation by different state governments in the work for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"Bring to our notice instances of lack of cooperation, hindrances to work of BLOs and we will pass appropriate orders," the bench told senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the Election Commission (EC).

Dwivedi said that if the situation aggravates, then the EC would have no option but to take police, which is under the jurisdiction of the state government, under its deputation.

Justice Bagchi said the poll panel cannot take police under its jurisdiction until the commencement of the election process.

Dwivedi said the EC has all constitutional powers to deal with instances of BLOs and other officials engaged in SIR work being threatened.

"Deal with the situation or it will cause anarchy," Justice Kant told Dwivedi while terming the situation "very serious".

Dwivedi pointed out that there was no question of BLOs being driven to commit suicides due to stress in West Bengal as they have to do enumeration work of six-seven houses of 30-35 voters.

Justice Bagchi said it is not desk work and the BLOs have to go door to door, fill the enumeration form and then upload it.

"It is not as simple as it looks," Justice Bagchi observed.

Senior advocate V Giri, appearing for petitioner Sanatani Sangsad and others, pointed out that the petitioners have alleged violence and threats against BLOs and other officials engaged in SIR work and sought directions to the EC to protect them.