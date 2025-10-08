SIR a conspiracy against democracy, claims Rajasthan Cong in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa

Kota (RAJ) Oct 8 (PTI) Terming the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar a conspiracy against democracy, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Congress in-charge for Rajasthan, on Wednesday claimed that earlier people would choose a government through votes but now it is the government which is choosing who will vote and who will not.

Randhawa was speaking to the media at Bundi, accompanied by state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra.

"For the first time, the number of voters is increasing in one state (Maharashtra), while in another state (Bihar), the names of voters are being deleted. This is going on throughout the country," Randhawa alleged.

"I would like to urge the prime minister to allow democratic principles in a democracy. We would never allow our right to vote to go to someone else," Randhawa said. Randhawa and Dotasra reached Bundi after offering condolences to the family members of senior Congress leader Bharat Singh Kundanpur in Kota on Tuesday.

Former state minister Kundanpur (75) passed away on Monday after suffering from a respiratory illness. PTI COR SHS ARI