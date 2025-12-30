SIR a scam being conducted using AI, alleges Mamata

Bankura (WB), Dec 30 (PTI) Claiming that the SIR was a huge "scam" being conducted with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said her TMC will gherao the Election Commission's office in Delhi if the name of a single legitimate voter is deleted from the rolls.

Addressing a rally in Bankura district, Banerjee said people of the state were being "tortured" in the name of SIR.

"Around 60 people have died due to SIR. Elderly people are being summoned for document verification hearings," he claimed.

"If even a single legitimate voter's name is deleted, the TMC will gherao the office of the Election Commission in Delhi," she added.

Banerjee said the people of the state will not tolerate such "harassment".

"People will not allow the BJP to come to power in West Bengal," she said.

"Whenever elections come, they promise to build a 'sonar Bangla', but in reality, people who speak Bengali are beaten up in states where the BJP rules," she claimed.

Banerjee alleged that the BJP has stationed its members at the EC's office in Delhi for the SIR exercise.

"They have allegedly used AI to delete 54 lakh names, falsely attributing these actions to EROs. The ERO association has sent letters saying they did not carry out this work," she said.

"If someone's surname is Singh and it's written as Sinha in English, the name is removed. These are the absurdities people are facing. If your name has been removed, fill out forms 7 and 8. This is your right. Do not give up," she said.

Banerjee also expressed anguish over TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's son being called for the SIR hearing.

She also criticised the EC over booth-level agents of the TMC not being allowed during SIR hearings.

"Under which law is this decision being taken," she asked, adding, "Give us written guidelines. They are only sending WhatsApp messages. WhatsApp has no value. I will approach the court to seek justice." PTI SCH SOM