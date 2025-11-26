SIR a sinister attempt to replace democracy with 'dictatorship', alleges Digvijaya Singh

Indore, Nov 26 (PTI) Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday attacked the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging a sinister attempt was being made to convert democracy into "dictatorship" through the "completely flawed" exercise.

Addressing Congress workers in Indore on Constitution Day, the former Madhya Pradesh CM claimed democracy is under threat in the country.

The gathering was organised near the statue of chief Constitution maker Dr BR Ambedkar at Geeta Bhavan Square in the city.

Referring to the ongoing SIR of voters' list in nine states, including Madhya Pradesh, and three Union territories, the Congress veteran dubbed the entire exercise as "completely flawed." Taking an aim at SIR, he stated, "A sinister attempt is being made to transform the Constitution from a democracy to a dictatorship. Our voters list is being tampered with. This tampering is not limited to the voters list alone. Even your citizenship is being questioned." Singh further said, "Democracy is in danger in the country today. We have to decide whether the country should have autocracy or democracy." Citing examples of dictators like Hitler and Mussolini, he pointed out that in a dictatorship, only one person rules and common citizens have no say in governance.

The Rajya Sabha member said under SIR conducted in the country until 2003, the government and the EC were responsible for adding names of every eligible citizen to voters list. However, under the current SIR drive, citizens are being asked to show proof of their voter status.

The senior Congress leader questioned the EC move to delete names of approximately 65 lakh people from the draft voters list in Bihar, where SIR was conducted ahead of the November assembly polls.

"Were these people not citizens of this country? Infiltrators are often talked about, but did they (the EC) find even a single infiltrator in Bihar?" he asked.

At the gathering, Singh administered an oath to protect the Constitution to Congress workers.

Another Rajya Sabha member of the party, Vivek Tankha, was also present on the occasion. PTI HWP MAS RSY