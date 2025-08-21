Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Andhra receives over 10 lakh cusecs of water

Dowleswaram (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 21 (PTI) Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district received over 10 lakh cusecs of water by Thursday morning, said an official.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain said the water level of the Godavari River was rising.

"Flood intensity is rising in the Godavari. At Dowleswaram (Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage), there was an inflow and outflow of 10.03 lakh cusecs," said Jain in an official press release.

He said the first-level warning has been issued and the districts that could get impacted, Alluri Sitaramaraju, East Godavari, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada, Eluru and West Godavari, were alerted.

According to the APSDMA managing director, the water level of the Godavari River at Bhadrachalam in Telangana rose to 50.08 ft.

Further, Jain cautioned the residents along the banks of the Godavari River to stay alert. PTI STH ADB