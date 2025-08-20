Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in East Godavari receives 7.38 lakh cusecs of floodwater

Amaravati, Aug 20 (PTI) Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district clocked floodwater inflows and outflows of 7.38 lakh cusecs by Wednesday morning due to heavy rainfall, said an official.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain said floodwater inflows are rising both in the Godavari and Krishna rivers.

"At Dowleswaram Cotton Barrage, 7.38 lakh cusecs of (floodwater) inflows and outflows were logged," Jain said in an official release.

At Bhadrachalam in Telangana, the APSDMA managing director said the water level in the Godavari river reached a height of 42.2 ft.

He said the first-level warning is continuing at Prakasam Barrage on the Krishna river at Vijayawada, where floodwater inflows and outflows touched 4.92 lakh cusecs.

The disaster management authority alerted all the district administrations which could be affected by the rising flood inflows.

Further, Jain said Rs 16 crore has been sanctioned for evacuation efforts while SDRF teams are also on standby. Moreover, he advised people not to cross canals and streams. PTI STH KH