SIR: Authorities in TN enable search facility

Chennai, Nov 8 (PTI) A dedicated search facility has been enabled for public use to help people access details of the previous intensive revision of electoral rolls, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, said here on Saturday.

While distribution of enumeration forms is on across the state in all the 234 Assembly consituencies, authorities announced an additional contact number, a WhatsApp contact 94441 23456, to get their doubts cleared.

An official release here said, "A dedicated search facility has been enabled for public use to support electors in accessing their voter details of previous intensive revision." The search facility for the electoral roll under the intensive revision 2002/2005 has been enabled for the access of electors in the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu at https://www.elections.tn.gov.in/ Voters can retrieve their details of previous SIR by using the "Search by Name" or "Search by EPIC Number" options available on the portal. This facility has been introduced to help citizens seamlessly participate in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision process.

The Election Commission had already announced the 1950 toll free number for the general public to clear their doubts if any regarding the SIR.

Without naming the BJP, Chief Minister MK Stalin said since the DMK could not be defeated ideologically, a shortcut through the Election Commission is being attempted and "it is the SIR." He said: "However big may be the enemies and however big may be the conspiracies, they have not been able to defeat us! Since they cannot defeat the DMK ideologically, they are trying to see if they can beat the DMK through a shortcut; via the Election Commission and that is the Special Intensive Revision." He urged the DMK youth wing functionaries working on the ground to ensure that no fake voter finds a place in the electoral rolls. PTI VGN VGN KH