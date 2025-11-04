SIR begins in UP; BLOs to visit households with forms

Lucknow, Nov 4 (PTI) The Election Commission on Tuesday began the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Uttar Pradesh to clean the voter list.

The exercise was launched under the theme 'Shuddh Nirvachak Namavali – Majboot Loktantra' (Clean Electoral Roll – Strong Democracy), officials said.

As part of the exercise, booth-level officers, or BLOs, will visit every household from Tuesday to December 4, to verify and update voters' details, they said.

The BLOs will provide voters with pre-printed forms in duplicate and assist them in filling them out.

Each voter has been requested to fill out and sign both copies of the form, affix a recent photograph, and return the form to the BLO at the earliest, the UP Chief Electoral office (CEO) said in a statement.

Voters can also download the form online from https://voters.eci.gov.in.

Voters may call the helpline numbers 1950 or 1800-180-1950 for information on the exercise, it said.

According to the EC's schedule, a draft of the electoral roll will be published on December 9.

The people can file claims and objections between December 9 and January 8. Hearing and disposal of claims or verification will be done between December 9 and January 31.

The final publication of the electoral roll will be one February 7, 2026.

The special revision aims to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the electoral rolls ahead of future elections, officials said. PTI ABN VN VN