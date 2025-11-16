SIR: Booth-level officers to boycott work on Nov 17 following official's death in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 16 (PTI) The SIR of the electoral roll in Kerala is likely to be disrupted on Monday as various trade unions, including those representing government employees, announced that booth-level officers across the state will boycott work following the suicide of an official in Kannur.

The work boycott was announced by the Action Council of State Government Employees and Teachers, the Joint Committee of Teacher Service Organisations, and the Kerala NGO Association on Sunday.

In a statement, the trade unions said BLOs across the state would abstain from work on Monday.

Joint protest marches are also planned at the office of the Kerala Chief Electoral Officer and at collectorates in all districts.

The organisations alleged that BLOs are under severe pressure due to the Special Intensive Revision process and duties related to the upcoming local body elections.

Although all political parties and service organisations demanded that the SIR be postponed, the Election Commission reportedly refused.

"Instead, it imposed an unrealistic workload with high targets in a very short period. This pressure is pushing BLOs toward suicide," the statement said.

The Kerala NGO Association also announced protest marches to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office and collectorates across the state. Association leaders said the SIR process should be stopped immediately to prevent further suicides.

According to the association, BLOs are being forced to work day and night to revise a voters’ list that was published 23 years ago, without being given sufficient time. They warned that further agitations would be organised in the coming days if an immediate solution is not found.

Aneesh George, 44, a BLO in Payyannur, Kannur, was found hanging in his house on Sunday. Family members and residents alleged that he took the extreme step due to work-related pressure linked to the SIR.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, said George’s death should be thoroughly probed, as BLOs are facing excessive workloads.

He urged the Election Commission and the state government to conduct a proper inquiry and provide a clear explanation.

"SIR was initiated by the central government. The ongoing process is more intensive than even the preparations for the Assembly elections," he said. PTI TBA SSK TBA SSK KH