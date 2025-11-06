SIR: CEO urges parties to appoint BLAs, asks officials to map voters from 2003 roll in 3 days

Lucknow, Nov 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Thursday urged all political parties to actively cooperate in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and ensure the appointment of booth-level agents to assist officials.

He also directed that the mapping of voters listed in the 2003 electoral roll with the current one be completed within the next three days, according to an official statement.

Chairing a virtual review meeting with all district election officers, Rinwa reviewed the progress of the revision exercise and issued detailed instructions to ensure that the process remains transparent, inclusive, and error-free, it stated.

He said political parties play an important role in maintaining the integrity of electoral rolls and should work in close coordination with booth-level officers.

"Every eligible citizen must be included in the voter list, and no ineligible name should remain. The process must be transparent and free from irregularities," Rinwa said.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) also reviewed the printing and distribution of enumeration forms, noting that while all districts have completed printing, those lagging in distribution were told to speed up the work.

Booth-Level Officers (BLO) have been instructed to download the latest version (8.7) of the BLO mobile app from Play Store and mark distributed forms on the app to enable real-time online updates.

Highlighting new voter outreach measures, Rinwa mentioned the 'Book a Call with BLO' facility launched by the Election Commission of India on the voters.eci.gov.in portal. Through this feature, voters can request a callback from their BLO, who must contact them within 48 hours to resolve queries. The CEO asked officials to publicise the service extensively, just like the 1950 voter helpline.

Rinwa further directed districts to operationalise District Contact Centres during the revision, similar to the Election Commission's National Contact Centre, to handle voter queries and maintain proper call records. Voters can reach their district centre by dialling 1950 along with the district's STD code.

All district election officers were also asked to share daily progress reports with the media and post regular updates on their official social media handles to keep the process open and participatory, the statement said.

Expressing displeasure over the absence of the Shamli district election officer from Thursday's meeting without prior intimation, Rinwa sought an explanation and warned that any negligence or disregard for instructions during the Special Intensive Revision would invite strict action.

The CEO appealed to all political parties and voters to participate actively in the Special Intensive Revision campaign to ensure that Uttar Pradesh's electoral rolls are comprehensive and accurate, it added.