SIR 'con job' by Extremely Compromised body, TMC will win in Bengal: O'Brien

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Tuesday termed the special intensive revision exercise a "con job organized by the Extremely Compromised (EC) body" and claimed his party will win the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.

The TMC has been very vocal against the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a protest rally in Kolkata on Tuesday, calling it "silent invisible rigging" by the BJP-led Centre and the Election Commission.

The EC will conduct the second phase of SIR in 12 states and Union territories, including West Bengal, where elections would be due early next year, between November and February.

O'Brien, in a post on X, took a jibe at the poll panel calling it "extremely compromised", and alleged that SIR is a "con job".

"2011, 2014, 2016, 2019, 2021, 2024. Non-stop election wins. People keep trusting Trinamool," the TMC leader in Rajya Sabha wrote.

He was referring to the West Bengal assembly elections of 2011, 2016, 2021, and Lok Sabha polls of 2014, 2019, 2024.

"Today Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee team up to lead the people against SIR, a con job organized by the Extremely Compromised (EC) body," he said.

"Coming up in 2026. Bengal election. Win," he added.

West Bengal assembly polls are due in 2026. The TMC currently holds 225 out of the 294 seats in the state assembly, while the main opposition BJP has 65.

This phase of special intensive revision will begin on November 4 and continue till December 4. The draft electoral rolls will be released on December 9, and the final rolls will be published on February 7. PTI AO ZMN