SIR constitutional process, stop making spectacle of it in UP, BJP tells Akhilesh

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday asked Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav to refrain from making a spectacle of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh by making contradictory claims about the exercise.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is a constitutional process, which the Election Commission is carrying out with complete professional and technical expertise, BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said, and asked Yadav and others in the opposition INDIA bloc to cooperate in the exercise with all “seriousness”.

The remarks came after Yadav on Saturday claimed that the BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh knew how many voters would be removed from the draft electoral roll even before it was published, and questioned the poll panel's “credibility”.

Slamming Yadav, Trivedi said the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief should first make it clear that names of which party's voters have been removed from the draft rolls, because recently he was claiming that the BJP's votes have been cut during the process.

“Just a day ago, Yadav was telling that his party workers and booth-level agents have ensured that their voters' names were added to the draft rolls, while the Congress alleged that names of the opposition parties’ voters were being removed from the list,” Trivedi said.

Now the SP chief is saying that he feels that the BJP has got its voters included in the electoral rolls, he said.

“I am unable to understand – the INDI alliance leaders should make it clear whose votes are being cut according to them,” the BJP leader said.

Trivedi also dismissed Yadav and some Congress leaders' allegations of irregularities in the SIR exercise, asserting that “it’s a constitutional process which is being carried out with complete professional and technical expertise”.

“The Samajwadi Party, the Congress and the other opposition parties should refrain from indulging in their habit of making a spectacle of such a serious exercise (SIR). Instead, they should cooperate in the ongoing process with all seriousness and awareness,” the BJP leader said.

Trivedi also hit out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his remarks that a hijab-clad woman would one day become India's prime minister, saying he should first make a burqa-wearing woman the president of his own party to make it clear how much truth is there in his words and how much genuine “concern or hostility” his politics holds towards Muslim women.

“Though Owaisi’s dream of becoming the prime minister will remain only a dream,” he said.

Trivedi also asked Owaisi how many countries in the world have had Muslim women as prime ministers, or are seen wearing a burqa, as he accused the Hyderabad MP of playing politics on the issue.

“In Bangladesh, who among Begum Khaleda Zia and Sheikh Hasina was seen in a burqa? Did anyone see Benazir Bhutto wearing a burqa? “Owaisi should also tell whether the women in the family of Jordan’s King Hussein, who belonged to the Ahl-e-Bayt, Prophet Muhammad’s lineage, were ever seen in a burqa,” he said. PTI PK ARI