SIR departs sharply from established law, Constitutional principles: CPI(M) writes to CEC

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby on Saturday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar expressing "grave concern" over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls, and alleging that it "departs sharply from established law, past practice, and Constitutional principles".

He warned that conducting an extensive revision just months before elections within a compressed timeframe could "vitiate the electoral atmosphere" and increase the risk of errors and wrongful deletions.

"While we recognise that periodic revision of electoral rolls is a routine and essential democratic exercise, the manner, timing and methodology of the present SIR depart sharply from established law, past practice and constitutional principles," he said.

The CPI(M) leader said that far from being a routine, transparent and citizen-friendly process, the current SIR has turned into a "chaotic, arbitrary, and exclusionary exercise that threatens both the integrity of the electoral rolls and the fundamental right to vote".

"Undertaking an extensive and intrusive revision exercise just months before elections, within an unrealistically compressed timeframe, inevitably vitiates the electoral atmosphere and is fraught with the danger of large-scale errors and exclusions," he said.

"This exercise, as reports have indicated, has led to a number of booth level officers succumbing to pressure and unfortunately taking their own lives. It has also led to distress among a number of voters who also have chosen the same path, especially in West Bengal," he said.

Baby said political parties were not taken into consideration ahead of the exercise, and imposing the burden on already enrolled voters to re-establish their eligibility, failing which they are threatened with deletion, is arbitrary, unlawful and contrary to settled procedure.

The CPI(M) leader said the implementation issues include missing forms, poor awareness of procedures, limited digital access and stringent documentation demands, with marginalised groups and minorities, particularly rural women, being disproportionately affected.

"Like in Bihar where we saw the proportion of voters to population decrease, we fear the same will be repeated in other states as well," he said.

He referred to reports of misuse of Form 7 for large-scale objections to voter names in some states, and warned that the design of the SIR risked resembling a citizenship verification exercise similar to the proposed NRC (National Register of Citizens) process, which could lead to selective disenfranchisement.

"Our apprehension that the design and implementation of the SIR would closely resemble the proposed NRC exercise, and would lead to selective disenfranchisement of certain communities, is turning true," he said.

He said the SIR in West Bengal has turned out to be one of the most controversial. "Large sections of the population are going through nightmares and a number of voters have taken their own lives unable to cope with it," he said.

Baby said the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960 clearly lay down that in the case of an intensive revision, the Rules applicable to first-time preparation of electoral rolls apply.

"Such a revision proceeds on a "blank roll" where additions are made. The present SIR does not begin with a blank roll, nor does it provide for systematic addition. Instead, it is designed to delete names, defeating the very purpose of the law," he alleged.