SIR discussion remains top priority, Oppn acted in spirit of parliamentary democracy: TMC's Derek O'Brien

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise remains the top priority for opposition parties but they agreed to a debate next week on the issue in Lok Sabha in the spirit of Parliamentary democracy, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said on Tuesday.

The statement came as opposition parties agreed on holding a debate on 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram' on Monday next week in Lok Sabha, while the discussion on 'electoral reforms' would be taken up on Tuesday.

The opposition parties had earlier insisted that the SIR issue should be discussed first and had been stalling proceedings over the issue, but the logjam seems to have ended following an all-party meeting and a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

"A responsible Opposition has done all it takes to get Parliament to function. We have been gracious and accommodating, even though we are up against a government who mock Parliament," O'Brien said in a post on X.

"Yes, a discussion on SIR was, and is, a top priority (people are dying). However, in the spirit of parliamentary democracy, we accepted the government’s proposal about timing and made a tactical change. We will corner the government in both debates. Bring it on," he said.

A senior opposition leader said they were confident that they will put the government on the back foot in both debates - on Vande Mataram and SIR.

The opposition leader added that a "trust deficit" will remain till the discussion is held.

The demand for discussing the SIR was made during the Monsoon Session as well when the exercise started in poll-bound Bihar. At present, the SIR exercise is on in 12 states and Union territories.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday that the Lok Sabha will take up a debate on the 150th anniversary of National Song 'Vande Mataram' on Monday and on electoral reforms on Tuesday.

The decision was announced after an all-party meeting and BAC chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore claimed it as a victory of the INDIA bloc and said that "arrogance" had finally bowed to the "unity of 240 and 100 MPs".