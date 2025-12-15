SIR: Draft rolls of 3 states, 2 UTs to be published on Tuesday

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Draft electoral rolls of three states and two Union Territories will be published on Tuesday as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of voters' list.

The Election Commission said draft rolls of West Bengal, Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry and Lakshadweep will be published on Tuesday.

The chief electoral officers (CEOs) and district election officers (DEOs) will share hard copies of the draft rolls with all recognised political parties.

The rolls will be uploaded on the CEO and DEO websites as well.

Lists of absent, shifted, dead and duplicate electors will also be uploaded on CEO and DEO websites.

Last week, the poll panel had extended the timeline for the SIR in five states and one UT following requests from the CEOs.

The schedules were revised for Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The enumeration period for these six states and UT was to end on Thursday last and the draft electoral rolls were to be published on December 16.

The enumeration period for Tamil Nadu and Gujarat has been extended till December 14, where the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 19, the statement said.

For Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the enumeration period has been extended till December 18 and the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 23.

The enumeration period for Uttar Pradesh has been extended till December 26 and the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 31.

The enumeration period for Goa, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan and West Bengal will end on Thursday and the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 16.

The schedule for Kerala was revised earlier. The enumeration period for the state will end on December 18 and the draft electoral roll will be published on December 23. PTI NAB NAB KSS KSS