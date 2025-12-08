SIR: EC to hold special camps in Sonagachi red-light area on Dec 9 to help sex workers

Kolkata, Dec 8 (PTI) The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal will organise special camps in Sonagachi red light area of Kolkata on Tuesday to assist sex workers in filling up the Enumeration Forms (EFs), an official said.

The camps will be held for marginalised electors of Sonagachi and adjoining areas under the Shyampukur assembly constituency on Tuesday from 11 am to 4 pm, he said, adding that CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal will be attending them.

"There will be three special camps tomorrow. One will be held in Kadamtala Milan Sangha, while two others will be near the Sitala Mandir at the crossing of Abinash Kabiraj Street and Durga Charan Mitra Street and at a community hall on Beadon Square," he said on Monday.

This initiative comes in response to concerns raised by organisations working for the welfare of sex workers and their children, including Society of Human Development and Social Action, Usha Multipurpose Co-operative Society Limited, and Amra Padatik.

On November 21, these three organisations emailed the CEO outlining widespread problems with enumeration.

Some workers were even reported to be leaving the area out of anxiety related to the process.

