SIR essential to safeguard country from infiltrators, says UP governor

Kanpur (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday said infiltrators have been identified by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the government is taking steps to deport them.

Addressing a programme in Fatehpur district, Patel said initiatives like SIR were essential to safeguard the country. Such efforts must be supported, not opposed, she said, and called for cooperation from all sections of society.

The governor inaugurated the newly constructed building of Saraswati Balika Vidya Mandir and distributed certificates and sanction letters to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the Central and state governments.

Addressing the programme, she said the true hallmark of good governance is ensuring that schemes related to education, health, nutrition, housing, employment, and self-employment reach every person in the last rung of society.

She instructed officials to ensure that the benefits of all schemes reach eligible people in a timely and transparent manner.

Patel said that making the future generation stronger and more capable is "our priority." The government has implemented the new National Education Policy with this objective, after making necessary changes to the old education policy, she said.

She also termed dowry as a serious social malady which needs to be eradicated.

"For this, along with proper education, special attention must also be paid to behaviour and values, because a single mistake can ruin a person's entire life. Therefore, it is extremely important to combine education with good behaviour and values," she said.

Addressing the girls, the Governor said that marriage should only be considered after completing 21 years of age. If family members propose marriage only for the sake of money, they should clearly refuse and should only marry into an educated and cultured family. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD